Shimla, Jan 29 (PTI) Cold-wave conditions persisted in Himachal Pradesh on Friday as Keylong, Kalpa, and Manali shivered at sub-zero temperatures, the Meteorological Department said.

The minimum temperatures across the state decreased by one to two degrees Celsius in the last 24 hours, Shimla Met centre director Manmohan Singh said.

Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 10.5 degrees Celsius, Singh said.

Kalpa and Manali recorded a low of minus 4.1 and minus 1 degrees Celsius respectively, he added.

The minimum temperatures in Dalhousie and Kufri settled at 1 and 1.5 degrees Celsius respectively. Shimla registered a low of 2.3 degrees Celsius, Singh added.

Meanwhile the highest temperature in the state was recorded in Una at 21.7 degrees Celsius. The Met centre has forecast rain and snowfall at isolated places in high hills of the state on February 3 and 4. PTI

