Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 17 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday extended heartfelt congratulations to the residents of the state on the auspicious occasion of Guru Gobind Singh's birth anniversary celebrated as 'Prakash Parv'. He said that the establishment of the 'Khalsa Panth' became the cause of the downfall of the Mughal Empire.

CM Yogi said that Guru Gobind Singh was an enlightened person, whose arrival on this earthly abode had a definite purpose.

"The entire country, uniting with the celebrations of Guru Maharaj's Prakash Utsav, is paying homage to his memories and gaining new inspiration," he remarked.

Addressing the Prakash Parv event organized at DAV Degree College, the Chief Minister said that Guru Teg Bahadur initiated a series of sacrifices for the establishment of truth and justice during his era, a tradition that was further continued by Guru Gobind Singh. His four sons, Sahibzada Ajit Singh, Jujhar Singh, Jorawar Singh, and Fateh Singh, made the supreme sacrifice for religion and the country.

"The examples set by Guru Gobind Singh Ji at that time continue to inspire all of us," he stated further.

Paying homage to Guru Gobind Singh, the Chief Minister said that it is very rare in history that several generations sacrifice themselves for the protection of the country and religion. "It is our good fortune that the sacrifice of the Sahibzadas and the demand for Veer Bal Divas in their memory were initiated by the Lucknow Gurudwara Management Committee in 2018-19. The first-ever Kirtan event in the Chief Minister's residence took place, leading to the initiation of the national-level Veer Bal Divas celebration in 2022," he informed.

"Presently, Guru Govind Singh Ji's Sahibzadas has become an inspiration for youth in India. Even at the tender ages of seven and nine, the Sahibzadas remained unwavering in their commitment to the country and religion. Imagine the strong foundation of the Sikh community," he added.

The Chief Minister stated that wherever Sikhs are, they are known for their hard work, dedication, and service.

"Uttar Pradesh is home to several historically significant Gurudwaras due to the arrival of Sikh Gurus at various locations in the state. It is our responsibility to preserve and uphold them, as they will guide future generations. Guru Govind Singh may empower us to contribute to the country and society while following his path", the Chief Minister stated further.

During the program, the Chief Minister was welcomed and felicitated by the Lucknow Gurudwara Management Committee. On this occasion, he also honoured six children of Khalsa Inter College who received gold and silver medals in the National Games.Rajendra Singh Bagga, Satpal Singh, Sardar Parvinder Singh Titu, BJP Lucknow Metropolitan President Anand Dwivedi, and Minority Commission member Sardar Parvinder Singh were present in the program. (ANI)

