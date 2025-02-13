New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday accused the BJP government of "endangering" national security to benefit "private billionaires" and asked if the government had relaxed security rules near the India-Pakistan border "to gift a precious strategic land" for energy project of Adani group.

"PM Narendra Modi Ji, BJP's Pseudo-Nationalism face is once again unmasked! You have endangered National Security at our borders in order to benefit private billionaires!" Kharge said in a post on X.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Arrive in Snow-Laden Washington for His First In-Person Interaction With Donald Trump After He Took Charge as US President.

"Is it not true that your government has relaxed such rules, not just at the India-Pakistan border, but also on the land adjoining Bangladesh, China, Myanmar and Nepal, thereby jeopardising our strategic and border security? Remember, it is you who said that "No one entered our territory" when 20 of the nation's bravehearts made the supreme sacrifice fighting China in Ladakh!" he added.

Kharge said the project near the border has increased defence responsibilities of Armed Forces and reduced their strategic advantages

Also Read | RBI Lifts Curbs on Kotak Mahindra Bank: After Over 9 Months of Severe Restrictions, Reserve Bank Removes 'Cease and Desist' Order', Allows Lender To Issue Fresh Credit Cards.

"'What happens if there is the need to lay mines, anti-tank and anti-personnel mechanisms to be put in place? What about the concept of space and surprise in offensive and defensive operations?', a senior Army officer has asked. We repeat the same question," he said

"Why would you allow a huge private project, within easy striking distance of the India-Pakistan border, thereby increasing the defence responsibilities of our Armed Forces and reducing their strategic advantages?" he asked.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also questioned the BJP-led government over a media report concerning relaxation of protocols for renewable energy park near Pakistan border being developed by Adani Group and asked if "one person's business interest bigger than the question of national security".

Attacking the government, she said in a post on X that "border security rules were changed".

"Has the process of handing over all the resources of the country to the Prime Minister's 'friend' reached such a point that even the border security rules are being changed?" she asked.

She attacked a report carried by British newspaper Guardian.

"According to this news, India's border security rules were changed for Adani's energy park. It is written that senior army officers expressed apprehensions about the obstacles in border security and surveillance work but they were not heard. The security responsibilities of the army are being made difficult and sensitive to give cheap land and business benefits to the Prime Minister's friend. Is one person's business interest bigger than the question of national security?" Priyanka Gandhi asked.

Adani Green Energy Limited is developing a 30 GW renewable energy plant on barren land at Khavda in Kutch of Gujarat over an area of 538 sq km.

Upon completion, it will be the largest power plant on the planet, irrespective of energy source.

Adani Green Energy Limited is investing about Rs 1.5 lakh crore for the mega project.

As part of India's commitment to climate mitigation, the country plans to produce 500 GW of non-fossil electricity capacity by 2030. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)