New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday accused the BJP leadership and the central government of crossing all "limits of indifference" in the name of governance, alleging that recent tragedies like the Gujarat bridge collapse and the Ahmedabad plane crash were the result of a "leadership crisis," "rampant corruption," and "incompetence."

His remarks came after a large portion of Gambhira bridge in Gujarat's Vadodara district collapsed on Wednesday. The incident follows closely on the heels of the deadly plane crash in Ahmedabad last month, which claimed over 240 lives.

Taking to X, Kharge wrote, "Accidents have become a common occurrence in the country. Sometimes a train accident, sometimes a bridge developing cracks right after its inauguration. The country hasn't even recovered from the plane crash when news of a bridge collapse in Gujarat came yesterday. 12 innocent lives were lost."

He also extended his condolences to the families of the victims and cited a report that warned three years ago that the bridge was in a "dangerous" condition due to "vibrations."

"According to reports, three years ago, it was stated that the bridge's condition was "Dangerous" due to "Vibrations." Yet, nothing was done. Since 2021, this is the 7th incident of a bridge collapse in Gujarat," Kharge alleged.

"In the name of "Governance," the BJP leadership and government, busy only with speeches and advertising, have crossed all limits of indifference. This is the result of a Leadership Crisis, rampant corruption, lack of capacity to run the government, and Incompetence," Kharge added.

"We hope the people of the country are watching this and will give a fitting response when the time comes," he concluded.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the Gambhira bridge collapse in Gujarat's Vadodara district rose to 15 on Thursday, with the recovery of three more bodies, according to officials. Rescue operations remain underway as four people are still missing.

The incident occurred when a section of the bridge, connecting Vadodara and Anand, collapsed and plunged into the Mahisagar river below.

Vadodara Collector Anil Dhameliya told reporters, "The death toll stands at 15 now with recovery of 3 more bodies today. Four people remain missing. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are conducting search and rescue operations even till 4 km downstream."

He added that two vehicles are stuck in the sludge at the incident site. We are seeking details from the public on those vehicles. "It is raining and the water level in the river has risen," he said.

About a truck seen hanging from the broken bridge, Dhameliya said, "It is an empty tanker. If we move it, it could fall. Efforts to stabilise it are underway as rescue operations are going on directly below."

Vadodara Superintendent of Police (SP) Rohan Anand said on Wednesday that a 10-15 metre slab in the middle of the bridge had collapsed, sending two trucks, two pickup vans, and a rickshaw into the river. Two vehicles remained stranded on the damaged section of the bridge.

He added that nine people had been rescued so far, with five of them being referred to the SSG Hospital. "None of the rescued people are in critical condition," he said. (ANI)

