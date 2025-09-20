New Delhi, September 20: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday criticised the United States' decision to impose an annual fee of USD 100,000 on H-1B visas, calling it a "return gift" from President Donald Trump to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his recent birthday. Earlier on Tuesday, US President Trump extended 75th birthday wishes to PM Modi through a phone call, and expressed gratitude for support on ending the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

"Indians are pained by the return gifts you have received after the birthday call. Birthday Return Gifts from your "Abki Baar, Trump Sarkar" Govt! USD 100,000 annual fee on H-1B visas, hits Indian tech workers the hardest, 70 per cent of H-1B visa holders are Indians," Kharge wrote in a post on X. H-1B Visa Update: Donald Trump Tightens H-1B Rules, Introduces 100,000 USD Annual Fee.

Mallikarjun Kharge Slams USD 1,00,000 H-1B Visa Fee

.@narendramodi ji, Indians are pained by the return gifts you have received after the birthday call. Birthday Return Gifts from your “Abki Baar, Trump Sarkar” Govt! 👉$100,000 annual fee on H-1B visas, hits Indian tech workers the hardest, 70% of H-1B visa holders are… pic.twitter.com/CEcVrdv5tI — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) September 20, 2025

Kharge further alleged that India's foreign policy has shifted from "safeguarding national interest" to "bear hugs, hollow slogans, concerts." "Indian National interests are Supreme. Bear Hugs, Hollow Slogans, Concerts and getting people to chant "Modi, Modi" is not Foreign Policy! Foreign policy is about safeguarding our NATIONAL INTERESTS; keeping INDIA FIRST, and steering friendships with wisdom and balance. It cannot be reduced to superficial bravado that risks undermining our long-term standing," he said.

Listing other measures by the US that affect India, Kharge pointed to the recently passed HIRE Act, which targets Indian outsourcing, the 50 per cent tariff having an estimated loss of at least Rs 2.17 lakh crore, and the lifting of the Chabahar port exemption. He also cited Trump's repeated claims that his intervention prevented a war between India and Pakistan. H-1B Visa Update: Donald Trump Signs Order Imposing USD 100,000 Application Fee to Curb Program ‘Overuse’, Push Firms Toward Hiring Americans (Watch Video).

"50 per cent tariff already imposed, a loss of ₹2.17 Lakh crore to India is already estimated in 10 sectors alone. HIRE Act targeting Indian outsourcing. Chabahar port exemption lifted, a loss to our strategic interests. Even a call for the EU to impose 100% tariff on Indian goods! Mr. Trump again recently claims (for the umpteen time!) that his intervention stopped the India-Pak war," Kharge added.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate also criticised the visa fee hike, warning that it would shrink opportunities for Indian professionals and reduce remittances. "There will be fewer job opportunities that will now be available for Indians - especially at the junior level and fresh graduates. 2. In 2024, India received $32 billion in remittances from the US, which is about 27.7% of total remittances received. 3. US Big Tech is the biggest sponsor of H1B. But this fee surge will dissuade US companies to sponsor Indian workers. 4. This is especially a body blow for the tech industry, which hardly has any jobs in India for Techies. Engineers are applying for non-engineering and low grade jobs," Shrinate posted on X.

US President Donald Trump's proclamation, titled "Restriction on Entry of Certain Nonimmigrant Workers", majorly overhauls the H-1B visa programme and raises fresh questions about whether this is a much-needed correction or a potentially crippling blow to America's tech talent pipeline.

Set to take effect on September 21, the proclamation represents one of the Trump administration's most aggressive efforts yet to overhaul the H-1B visa programme. Framed as a crackdown on "systemic abuse", it places strict financial and compliance burdens on companies seeking to hire skilled foreign workers, especially in the technology and IT sectors.

