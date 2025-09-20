US President Donald Trump on Friday signed an executive order imposing a USD 100,000 application fee for H-1B visas, marking the administration’s most sweeping move yet to reshape temporary employment visas. The White House said the measure aims to curb “overuse of the program” and encourage companies to hire American workers first, while still permitting the entry of highly skilled foreign specialists. “We need great workers, and this pretty much ensures that’s what’s going to happen,” Trump said at the Oval Office. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick added that firms will no longer find it economical to use H-1B visas for trainees, reserving them for “sophisticated engineers” and experts. The order underscores Trump’s broader immigration crackdown, seeking to limit even legal pathways since he assumed office in January. H-1B Visas Cancelled for Staying in India? US Reportedly Revokes H-1B Visa of 3 Indian Workers Over Extended Stay in India.

Donald Trump Imposes USD 100,000 Fee On H-1B Visas

