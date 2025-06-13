India News | Kharge to Visit Ahmedabad, Meet Plane Crash Victims' Families

New Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge will visit Ahmedabad on Saturday to express solidarity with the families of victims of the tragic Air India plane crash.

He will also visit the crash site.

Also Read | Hapur Shocker: Police Book Man for Raping Minor Girl Student of Class 10 in Panchayat House, Making Video.

"Congress President & Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Shri Mallikarjun @kharge ji, will visit Ahmedabad tomorrow to pay his respects and show solidarity. He will meet the injured and grieving families at Government Civil Hospital and visit the crash site of the tragic flight accident. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their loved ones during this unimaginable tragedy. May they find strength and solace in this difficult time," Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said in a post on X.

Air India's London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad airport on Thursday killing 241 people on board. There were 242 people on board, including 230 passengers and 12 crew members.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Tiger Attacks Crowd Taking Selfies With Water Drinking Big Cat in Ranthambore National Park, 2 Injured.

Of the passengers, 241 died in the crash. The lone survivor, identified as Vishwashkumar Ramesh, a British national of Indian origin, sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment. Among the victims was former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani

Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson on Friday said they are devastated by the plane crash in Ahmedabad and said the company is committed to providing "full and unstinting assistance" in these difficult times.

Campbell Wilson said he also met key stakeholders in the government and assured them that Air India is committed to full cooperation with those working on the ground and to the investigations.

"We know that the investigations will take time, but we will be fully transparent and will supportilies-6926628.html">

India News | Kharge to Visit Ahmedabad, Meet Plane Crash Victims' Families Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Air India's London-bound Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad airport on Thursday killing 241 people on board Agency News ANI| A+ A-

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo/ANI)