Chandigarh, Oct 19 (PTI) Haryana Cabinet on Wednesday accorded approval to a proposal regarding replacing Punjab Jail Manual-1894, which was notified during the British rule and governs the establishment of prisons in the state.

The cabinet under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar approved the Haryana Prison Rules, 2022, according to an official statement. "As of date, the Punjab Jail Manual-1894 notified during the British Rule as applicable in the State of Haryana governs the establishment of prisons. Hence with the passage of time, more than a century-old document needs updating in conformity with the changing times," said the statement after the cabinet meeting here.

Also Read | Ghaziabad Horror: Delhi Woman Gang-Raped by 5 Men for Two Days, Iron Rod Inserted in Private Part; Four Arrested.

Meanwhile, in another cabinet decision, in a bid to ensure a complete ban on the promotion or conduct of prize chits and money circulation schemes, the Haryana Government has formulated Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Rules-2022, under which no individual or company, or firm or business association, in any form, will promote, run or participate in money circulation scheme including a disguised money circulation scheme. The provisions of the 'Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning), Act, 1978' were made applicable to the State as per section 13 of the Act and under this now the Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Rules-2022 has been formulated.

The Haryana Prison Rules, 2022 are based on the Model Prison Manual, 2016, approved by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs after making suitable amendments, additions, alterations, and deletions as per the local laws and local conditions, it said. The Rules shall come into force on the date of their publication in the official gazette, it said. These rules will apply to all prisons in the State with regard to its administration and management, staff members, convicts, undertrial prisoners, civil prisoners, female prisoners, young offenders, and detenues under preventive detention laws. Under these Rules, the classification of prisoners for segregation, and special provisions for gangsters and hardcore prisoners have been provided. Besides this, the rights and duties of prisoners have also been included. Provisions for prison diet, its preparation, and distribution management have been provided in the Haryana Prison Rules, 2022, it said. Special provisions have also been made for female, old age, and terminally ill prisoners. The establishment of reception centers in every prison for newly admitted prisoners to enable their individual behavioral study, health screening and orientation have been incorporated into these newly framed rules. On the Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Rules-2022, the statement said a Nodal Police Authority will be responsible for coordinating with other State Governments, the central government and agencies concerned, and the Reserve Bank of India. In another decision, the Cabinet gave nod to the draft of the program to accelerate the development of the MSME Advancement (PADMA) scheme aimed at designing and implementing developmental interventions focused on micro and small enterprises at the block level, by leveraging cluster approach and giving a thrust to sustainable employment and entrepreneurship opportunities as well as promote balanced regional growth. After the approval, the scheme will be notified. The scheme further aims to set up 143 new clusters (one in each block) of MSMEs over about 4000 acres of land, enable the setting up of 10,000 plus new enterprises, attract new investments of Rs 25,000 - 30,000 crore, and creation of 3,00,000 new employments.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Man Held for Raping Neighbour's 12-Year-Old Minor Daughter in Kalyan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)