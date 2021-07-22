Chandigarh, Jul 22 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar directed the Deputy Commissioners to focus on a micro-irrigation system so as to ensure that water reaches every field.

The chief minister was presiding over a review meeting on Thursday regarding micro-irrigation and 'Parivar Pehchan Patra' (family identity card project) with the Deputy Commissioners held through video conferencing.

Khattar said the state government aims to provide water to every field located in every corner of the state.

He said that the government is providing an 85 per cent subsidy for setting up micro-irrigation systems, he was quoted as saying in an official release.

Khattar said that at the places where irrigation is done with canal water, more and more farmers should be motivated to adopt a micro-irrigation system so that the peasants of the areas facing water scarcity also get adequate water for their fields.

The chief minister also took detailed information from all the Deputy Commissioners regarding the micro-irrigation project and directed them to lay special focus on eight districts of south Haryana-- Bhiwani, Rewari, Charkhi Dadri, Hisar, Sirsa, Mahendragarh, Nuh, Palwal for promoting micro-irrigation.

Meanwhile, out of these eight districts, four districts Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mahendragarh and Rewari were directed to ensure the implementation of the scheme in a more focussed manner.

The chief minister said that as there is more water problem in the districts adjoining Rajasthan, therefore more focus should be given to speed up the micro irrigation system in these districts along with ensuring the appointment of adequate staff of the irrigation department for these districts.

Meanwhile, Khattar took feedback from the Deputy Commissioners regarding Parivar Pehchan Patra scheme.

Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan, Chief Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, D S Dhesi, Additional Chief Secretary and Financial Commissioner, Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Sanjeev Kaushal and Additional Chief Secretary, Power Department, P K Das, were among the senior officers present on this occasion.

