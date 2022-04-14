Chandigarh, Apr 14 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday paid tributes to Dalit icon B R Ambedkar and said following the path shown by him, his government has launched several welfare schemes for the Scheduled Castes and backward classes.

On the 131st birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar, the chief minister said the government has been making continuous efforts for the uplift of economically weaker sections so as to realise the vision of "antyodaya" in the state.

The chief minister urged people, "We all should come forward and follow the message of social harmony given by Babasaheb."

He said his government has decided to celebrate the anniversaries of Maharishi Valmiki, Sant Ravidas, Sant Kabir and Dr B R Ambedkar so that people, especially younger generation, get to know about their teachings and aspects related to their lives.

"This initiative will always encourage and inspire our young generations to follow the ideals and principles of these great leaders," he added, as per an official statement.

While extending greetings on the occasion of Baisakhi, the chief minister said the festival is celebrated across India with different names and rituals.

He wished that the festival may bring endless joy, happy moments and progress in the lives of people.

He said such festivals being celebrated for centuries are symbols of our rich cultural heritage.

