Jammu, Aug 20 (PTI) Police have rescued a kidnapped girl and arrested the abductor in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Thursday, officials said.

The girl's father had lodged a complaint at Ramnagar police station that his daughter went missing on July 25, they said.

Also Read | Pakistan Threatens India With Nuclear War, Minister Sheikh Rasheed Says ‘We Can Drop Atom Bombs Up To Assam Without Harming Muslims’.

The police teams conducted searches at various locations but the abductor kept changing his location, the officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, the team nabbed the kidnapper and rescued the girl from Kanah area on Thursday, they said.

Also Read | Mumbai: Drug Case Accused Commits Suicide, Hangs Self in Taloja Jail's Quarantine Centre.

The kidnapper was identified as Ankush Kumar and the girl handed over to her family after after legal formalities, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)