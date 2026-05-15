India News | Kiren Rijiju Defends Hike in Fuel Prices, Says Several Countries Witnessed 20% to 100% Rise

New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday defended the hike in fuel prices, comparing the 3.2% and 3.4% price increase in petrol in India to other countries, claiming that they witnessed the hikes ranging from 20% to nearly 100% due to the West Asia conflict.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for balancing economic stability with public welfare, he credited the government for governing with responsibility and putting people first while making decisions.

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"As the world battled rising fuel costs after the West Asia conflict, India stood apart. While several countries witnessed petrol & diesel hikes ranging from 20% to nearly 100%, India limited the increase to just +3.2% for petrol & +3.4% for diesel," Rijiju said in a post on X.

"Even as Brent crude crossed $100/barrel & global markets turned volatile, India's public sector oil companies absorbed huge losses for weeks to protect citizens from inflation & economic pressure. This is governance with responsibility. This is leadership that puts people first. Under PM Narendra Modi, India continues to balance economic stability with public welfare," he added.

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https://x.com/KirenRijiju/status/2055151001976615332?s=20

Rijiju also attached a list of countries that hiked their fuel prices due to the West Asia Conflict. According to the list, Malaysia saw a growth of 89.7% in petrol prices and 112.7% in Diesel prices. The US reported a hike of 44.% in petrol prices and 48.1% in diesel prices. China saw a hike of 21.7% in petrol and 23.7% in diesel prices.

This comes after the Centre on Friday increased petrol and diesel prices by Rs 3 per litre across the country. Following the revision, petrol prices in New Delhi rose from Rs 94.77 to Rs 97.77 per litre, while diesel prices increased from Rs 87.67 to Rs 90.67 per litre.

The fuel price hike comes amid escalating global crude oil prices triggered by the ongoing conflict in West Asia. The geopolitical tensions, particularly the US-Israel and Iran conflict that began on February 28 this year, have disrupted global crude oil supplies and pushed Brent crude prices above USD 100 per barrel. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)