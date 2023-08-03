Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 3 (ANI): The landslide on Wednesday morning hit three cars in the parking of the Kisan Bhawan, as well as, damaging the building in Dhalli area of Shimla city.

The Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee's (APMC) Kisan Bhawan faced significant risk as the landslide impacted three rooms and the dormitory's wall, putting the safety of over 50 occupants at stake. Three vehicles parked in the parking lot were also damaged due to the boulders hitting the parked cars.

Also Read | Brazil Police Crackdown Leave at Least 44 People Dead.

After the landslide hit, the four-storey building has also become a threat and the building has been vacated on precautionary measures.

"The landslide occurred at nearly 10 am, and people were in the building. Three cars were damaged, and windows were also broken. In total, nearly 50 people were in the building, and all are safe. We have vacated the building due to threat perception," stated Rewa Shankar, the manager of Kisan Bhawan, Dhalli.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi to Supreme Court: Termed 'Arrogant' Because Refused To Apologise in 'Modi Surname' Defamation Case.

“I got this information in the morning that my car which was parked in the parking lot of Kisan Bhawan was damaged due to the landslide. This landslide has also caused threat to the building, and people were staying here luckily all are safe. People are in a state of fear as such landslides are happening across Himachal. Alerts of rain are also issued in the state. Behind this wall which collapsed there is a colony of the Tibetan community, administration has directed them to vacate it so that they can be safe and move out from here” said Om Chauhan, a local resident.

The Kisan Bhawan management has vacated the building on precautionary measures over 50 people including 30 home guard and Police Jawans were staying here as they are deployed here on special duty due to the apple harvesting season.

“The landslide occurred at nearly 10 am and people were in the building. Three cars were damaged due to the landslide. There were nearly thirty Home guard and police personnel staying in the dormitory, the landslide hit the wall and broke the walls of two rooms and dormitory and windows were also broken. In total nearly 50 people were in the building and all are safe, we have vacated the building due to threat perception.” said Rewa Shankar, manager Kisan Bhawan Dhalli. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)