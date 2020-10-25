Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 25 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) G Kishan Reddy on Saturday participated in the 'Ravan Dahan' program here on the occasion of Dussehra on Sunday.

The program took place at a ground in Amberpet.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Times Now-C Voter Opinion Poll: JDU-BJP to Retain Power, Chirag Paswan’s LJP Not to Play Kingmaker.

Congress' V. Hanumantha Rao was also present on the occasion and was seen lighting the effigy on fire, which also set off colourful firecrackers into the sky.

Visuals showed crowds gathered around the leaders. (ANI)

Also Read | Swine Flu: Risk of H1N1 Virus in Madhya Pradesh Amid Season Change & COVID-19 Pandemic.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)