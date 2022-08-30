Kishtwar/Jammu, Aug 30 (PTI) At least eight people were killed and three others injured critically when a Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

The SUV, carrying the passengers from Chingam to Chatroo, met with the accident near village Bonda at around 3.15 pm, the official said.

They said rescue teams, comprising police, Rashtriya Rifles and local villagers, swung into action immediately after the vehicle rolled down from the hilly road.

Five persons were found dead on-the-spot and three others succumbed while being evacuated to a hospital, the officials said, adding three more injured were rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar, Shafqat Bhat has reached the scene and is supervising the rescue operation, the officials said.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh termed the accident as “unfortunate” and said “all possible help, as required, will be provided."

Former minister G M Saroori also expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident and demanded immediate ex-gratia relief to the next of kin of each deceased.

