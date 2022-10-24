Kochi, Oct 24 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Monday said the vice-chancellors of eight universities can continue in their respective posts and they can be removed only after following due procedure.

Justice Devan Ramachandran, who heard the urgent plea filed by the eight vice-chancellors, who were given an ultimatum by the Governor to resign by today, said the communication sent by the Chancellor was not proper.

"They are eligible to continue in their respective positions," the court said during a special sitting.

The court noted that since the chancellor has given time till November 3 to the vice- chancellors to show cause as to why they should not be ousted, the communication seeking their resignation lost its importance.

The court noted that the action against the VCs can be taken only after following due procedure. The VCs told the court that the entire action of the chancellor asking to resign within 24 hours was illegal.

