New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) A performance by Kuchipudi dancer Yamini Kalluri, a fusion of Naga and Welsh music by Mari Mathias and Seyievinuo Chuzho, and piano melodies by Andreas Konig are some of the varied disciplines of the performing arts that will come together here at the second edition of 'CentreStage Weekend'.

Organised by the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, CentreStage Weekend will showcase young artistes and collectives excelling the performing arts on November 29-30 at The Piano Man.

The two-day cultural extravaganza will feature an eclectic mix of genres, including Kuchipudi, modern dance, jazz, Carnatic music, Welsh and Naga folk music, and Sufi traditions.

The opening evening will begin with Kalluri's performance that blends her classical roots with contemporary influences, accompanied by Konig's piano melodies.

Welsh singer Mathias and Chuzho from Nagaland will unite their unique musical traditions in a duet supported by the British Council, creating a cross-cultural dialogue between Welsh folk and Naga melodies.

A flute and percussion duet by Kartikeya Vashisht and Makrand Sanon will transcend boundaries by incorporating Indian classical, jazz, blues, and world music.

The night will conclude with a performance by Tal Fry, a percussion ensemble that reimagines India's rhythmic traditions, offering an experimental and visually striking finale.

“CentreStage Weekend is a celebration of the dynamic energy and creativity of a new generation of artists. It's a privilege to present such a diverse lineup, where traditional art forms seamlessly blend with contemporary experimentation.

"This festival highlights the remarkable talent of young performers and offers our audiences an exciting opportunity to engage with the vibrant future of the performing arts," Aditi Jaitly, senior curator performing arts, KNMA said in a statement.

On day two, GMI Ensemble, a group of students and alumni of the Global Music Institute, will showcase a fusion of jazz, Latin, pop, and fusion genres.

Carnatic prodigy Spoorthi Rao will lead her ensemble in a soulful performance that bridges classical Carnatic music with contemporary appeal.

The evening will witness sitar melodies of Mehtab Ali Niazi and soulful renditions of Jashn-e-Sufiana, a Delhi-based Sufi band that is known to blend classical jugalbandi with modern influences.

