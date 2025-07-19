New Delhi [India], July 19 (ANI): As part of the KNOW BJP initiative of the BJP, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in collaboration with the Foreign Affairs Department of BJP, welcomed a multi-party youth delegation from Sri Lanka at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi.

The Sri Lankan youth delegation, comprising 24 young leaders including Members of Parliament and youth representatives from various political parties, interacted with the BJYM office bearers during their visit on Friday. The engagement was aimed at fostering deeper people-to-people ties and sharing insights on political organization and youth empowerment.

Also Read | 'Pioneering Warrior Who Challenged British Rule': PM Narendra Modi's Tributes to Freedom Fighter Mangal Pandey on His Birth Anniversary.

Tejasvi Surya, National President of BJYM, delivered the welcome address and shared valuable insights into the BJP's robust organisational structure and its wide-ranging youth engagement initiatives.

Highlighting the shared heritage between the two nations, he said, "India and Sri Lanka share the 3 T's - Tradition, Trade, and Technology - which continue to shape our bilateral relationship.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, July 19, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

From the Sri Lankan side, Member of Parliament Chitral Fernando, in his remarks, noted, "Wherever we go in India, we hear the echoes and see the results of development work being done towards the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047. As India's neighbours, we draw inspiration from this vision and shall strive for a Viksit Sri Lanka.

The interaction included a discussion on key themes such as youth leadership, peace, democracy, technology, and sustainable development. It served as a platform for mutual learning and building lasting friendships across borders.

The session was moderated by Abhinav Prakash, National Vice President of BJYM. Ashwin Johar and Nakul Bharadwaj from Foreign Affairs department of the BJP were also present. The event was attended by National Office Bearers and many State Presidents of BJYM.

This engagement reflects the BJP's continued efforts to build international goodwill and foster stronger ties with the youth of friendly nations through dialogue, collaboration, and shared democratic values. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)