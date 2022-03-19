Ghaziabad, Mar 19 (PTI) A man with a history of crimes was allegedly battered to death by an acquaintance during a drunk dispute, police here said on Saturday.

Identified as Sunil of Vijay Nagar Police Station area, the deceased was arrested in 2009 for murder and had other criminal cases against him, said Circle Officer (City) Swatantra Singh.

According to police, the incident happened Thursday night when Sunil was returning home with an acquaintance having drunk with other friends.

On their way back, the two had an altercation over a casteist slur one had used against the other and took to attacking each other with empty beer bottles and stones, police said.

During the fight, Sunil sustained severe injuries in his head and died, they said.

Police said when they reached the spot around 3.30 am, they found Sunil dead lying in a pool of blood.

One suspect has been detained for interrogation on the basis of call details, the CO said, adding, the matter is being investigated.

