Kochi, Apr 1 (PTI) Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed will inaugurate the sixth international conference of Consortium of Accredited Healthcare Organizations (CAHOCON-2022) on Saturday.

Also Read | Russian FM Sergey Lavrov Meets PM Narendra Modi, Apprises Him of Ongoing Crisis in Ukraine and Bilateral Initiatives.

CAHO, an association of healthcare institutions, diagnostics centres and individuals to promote quality, patient safety and accreditation in healthcare, is organising the annual event with an aim to bring all stakeholders across the healthcare spectrum on a common platform, the organisers said in a press meet here.

Also Read | Ramadan 2022: Telangana Govt Allows Muslim Employees To Leave Early During Ramazan.

"The conference aims at finding the ways and means to help healthcare institutions to adopt and adhere to quality standards. The event is supported by the International Society for Quality in Healthcare (ISQua), the Asian Society for Quality in Healthcare (ASQua) and Quality Council of India (QCI)," Dr Vijay Agarwal, president of CAHO said.

The theme of CAHOCON 2022 - Building Culture of Safety in Healthcare, aims to aid healthcare institutions to focus on patient safety and in restoring the trust of the community.

"Healthcare delivery today has become very complex, resulting in increased medical errors. Medical errors ultimately mean that patients are being harmed while being treated. The fact that medical errors have become the third leading cause of death in a developed country like the USA is a pointer to the possible scenarios around the world, especially in developing countries like India," the organisers said.

Around 800 delegates are expected to participate in the two-day conference in which national and international experts will deliberate on various topics.

To encourage best practices and quality culture, awards will be given for Process Excellence, Best CSSD, Young Quality Achiever, Quality Champion and Lifetime Achievement Award, the organisers said.

Industries Minister P Rajeeve will be the chief guest in the valedictory function.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)