Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 30 (ANI): West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar visited former state Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee in hospital on Saturday.

Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee has been admitted to Woodlands Hospital with a lower respiratory tract infection and Type II respiratory failure.

Also Read | Manipur Viral Video: Mother of Girl, Who Was Paraded Naked by Mob in Kangpokpi, Demands Capital Punishment for Accused.

Earlier family members of the former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee visited Woodlands Hospital to meet him.

The hospital in its notification stated that the leader has been put on non-invasiveventilation, antibiotics, and other supportive management.

Also Read | Assam Police Will Be Among Top 10 Police Forces of India by 2026, Says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"Necessary investigations have been done and the reports are awaited. He is haemodynamically stable," the hospital added.

The hospital further informed that a team of multidisciplinary doctors comprising experts in medicine, critical care, cardiology, etc., are closely monitoring Bhattacharjee’s progress.

Representing the Communist Party of India (Marxist), 79-year-old Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee was the Chief Minister of West Bengal from 2000 to 2011. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)