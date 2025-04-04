BJP unit of West Bengal hold a protest rally against TMC government in West Bengal over recruitment on Friday. (Photo/ANI)

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], April 4 (ANI): The BJP unit of West Bengal Friday held a protest rally a day after the Supreme Court upheld the Calcutta High Court's decision to quash the recruitment of more than 25,000 teachers and non-teaching staff by the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) in 2016 for the state-run and aided schools.

BJP MLA Shankar Ghosh who led the protestors has demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. "We demand the resignation of Mamata Banerjee and that the whole cabinet be booked under the law... Most of the ministers have already been booked and are going to jail, then why not her? We stand with the people who actually qualify and lost service opportunity due to such negligence."

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) earlier in the day launched a blistering attack on Mamata Banerjee, holding her responsible for large-scale corruption in the state's school recruitment process.

In a press conference here today, BJP leader Sambit Patra asserted that accountability would be ensured under the rule of law and stated that if the BJP came to power in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee would face legal repercussions.

"Didi jail jayengi, albat jayengi. Hindustan mai kanoon ka shasan hai. The day BJP forms a government in Bengal, the full force of the law will be brought upon Mamata Banerjee," he said.

Addressing the press conference, Patra alleged that Mamata Banerjee's administration has institutionalised corruption and suppressed probes into the scam.

"A few days ago, Mamata Banerjee went to Oxford and called herself a tigress. But no tigress engages in corruption. The way her government has allowed corruption to flourish in Bengal, lakhs of people have suffered," he said.

Patra attacked Mamata Banerjee's government and said that the Supreme Court had itself said that credibility and legitimacy had been denuded under her governance.

"The Supreme Court, in its verdict delivered by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar, found serious manipulation in the recruitment process conducted through the School Service Commission (SSC). The apex court stated that the entire selection process was vitiated by manipulation and fraud. Credibility and legitimacy have been denuded," stated Patra. (ANI)

