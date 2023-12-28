Kolkata, Dec 28 (PTI) City-based restaurants are experiencing a surge in customer footfall during the Christmas-New Year week from December 24-27, according to an official of the Hostel and Restaurant Association of Eastern India (HRAEI).

HRAEI president Sudesh Poddar said crowd turnout is expected to improve further leading up to the New Year.

The association reported a 15% increase in food consumption, with customers patiently waiting for three to four hours to savour their favourite dishes.

Poddar mentioned that his own fine dining restaurants, Manthan and Manthan Songhai, continue to have full house with customers waiting patiently for hours.

Bar-cum-restaurant owners have requested the government to extend the closing time till 2 am until January 1 and urged patrons not to drive their vehicles to comply with the administration's road safety request.

Nitin Kothari, owner of Peter Cat, Mocambo, and Peter Hu?, said after Durga puja, there was brief slump, but customer response has been exceptionally good in all outlets on Park Street in recent days.

Kothari added that their outlets have been packed from 11 am until closing time at midnight, with their signature chelo kebab and prawn cocktails being the most sought-after dishes.

While some of the most popular restaurants are located in Park Street and central Kolkata, establishments like Chowman, Oudh 1590, and Chapter 2 in the southern areas of the city are also experiencing the Yuletide frenzy.

Debaditya Chaudhury, managing director of Chowman, Oudh 1590, and Chapter 2, reported a 50-60% increase in sales for dine-in and delivery during Christmas, and a projected 40% rise in footfall for the New Year.

Kolkata's restaurant industry has an annual turnover of Rs 10,000 crore. In 2020-2021, restaurant footfall decreased by 50% due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, but it has significantly rebounded since 2022.

