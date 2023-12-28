Lucknow, Dec 28: A spectacular display of Indian Army's equipment will be held during the ‘Know Your Army Festival’, scheduled to he held at January 5, 6, and 7 at Surya Khel Parisar, Lucknow Cantonment.

The exhibition aims to build anticipation for the Army Day Parade on January 15, which, for the first time, will take place in Lucknow and is open to public.

Shantanu Pratap Singh, the Defence Public Relations Officer, stated: “Visitors will witness an impressive array of weaponry and equipment spanning from the vintage era to cutting-edge next-generation technology.”

The event will also feature performances by the Indian Army's martial arts team, rock climbing and rappelling demonstrations, an army dog show, hot air ballooning, and a performance by the military pipe band.

The Know Your Army Festival, as per the release, will include a help desk set up by the Zonal Recruiting Office to provide information on opportunities within the Indian Army. The display will be open each day of the festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

