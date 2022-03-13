By Ujjwal Roy

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 13 (ANI): Indian Medical student who was evacuated from Ukraine following the ongoing Russia-Ukraine tension, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central government to help them pursue their studies in India.

"I don't wish to go back to Ukraine. The thought of returning back to the war-torn country scares us. I request PM Narendra Modi to accommodate us in Indian colleges so that we can finish our studies", said Rishabh Roy, a medical student who came back to India from Ukraine.

Rishav, who sat for NEET in 2021, couldn't fetch himself a medical seat due to the cutthroat competition here. He is a first-year medical student at Ukraine's Uzhhorod National University.

Further speaking about his studies, Rishav said, "The university has started online classes. But online education won't work for medical students as it requires clinical experience. Therefore, I urge the government to think about students like me who have returned from Ukraine."

Explaining the reasons behind Indian students opting to study in Ukraine, he said, "The cost of expenses for the same medical course in India is much higher compared to Ukraine's. We can fetch an MBBS degree in Ukraine at a lesser cost."

"It takes about one crore for an MBBS degree in India while in Ukraine it is much less", added Rishabh.

Rishabh's parents also do not want to send him back to Ukraine. Speaking to ANI, Rishabh's mother Antara Roy said, "I beg PM Narendra Modi to help the students who have returned from Ukraine and let them finish their education in India. I want my son to stay in the country."

An emotional Antara Roy lauded PM Modi's efforts in bringing back the students from Ukraine safely. "PM Modi took good care of our children. He brought them home safely. I, being a mother, can't thank him enough for this."

Rishabh flew back to India from Budapest on February 28 and returned home to Kolkata on March 1. (ANI)

