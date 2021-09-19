Kolkata, Sep 19 (PTI) Kolkata on Sunday recorded a rise in its active COVID-19 cases to 1,311, as per a bulletin issued by the Health Department.

The city reported 117 new cases, while 110 people recovered in the last 24 hours, it said.

West Bengal reported 635 new cases and 11 more deaths during the day.

The state's active cases went down to 7,906 as 685 more people recovered.

The state has so far reported 18,652 deaths and 15.61 lakh COVID-19 cases.

So far, 15.35 lakh patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the state.

Of the new deaths recorded, Hooghly and Darjeeling recorded the highest at three each, the bulletin said.

South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Purba Medinipur and Jalpaiguri recorded one death each, it said.

