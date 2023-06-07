Thiruvananthapuram(Kerala) [India], June 6 (ANI): Konkan Railway will follow Monsoon Time Table from Saturday (10 June 2023), said Indian Railways. The change in timings will apply to trains originating (starting station) from 10 June 2023 and this will continue till 31 October 2023.

Some of the time changes are the following:

Train No.12617 Ernakulam Junction - Hazrat Nizamuddin Daily Mangala Lakshadweep Express will leave Ernakulam Junction at 10.10 hrs. (Present Departure: 13.25 hrs.) with effect from 10th June, 2023. I.e. the train will have an early departure of 3 hrs. 15 minutes. The train will arrive Hazrat Nizamuddin at 13.20 hrs(Present arrival -13.35 hrs.) i.e. 15 minutes later arrival time.

Train No. 12618 Hazrat Nizamuddin - Ernakulam Junction Mangala Lakshadweep Daily Express will arrive at Ernakulam Junction at 10.25 hrs. (Present Arrival - 07.30 hrs. by 2 hours and 55 minutes) The train leaving H.Nizamuddin from 10th June, 2023 will be arriving Ernakulum Jn. at 10.25 hrs.

Train No.12431 Thiruvananthapuram Central - Hazrat Nizamuddin Tri-weekly Rajdhani Express on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays will leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 14.40 hrs. (Present Departure: 19.15 hrs.) The departure will be 4 hours and 35 minutes earlier than present time.

Train No.12432 Hazrat Nizamuddin - Thiruvananthapuram Central (Tri-Weekly) Rajdhani Express on Sundays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays will arrive at Thiruvananthapuram Central at 01.50 hrs. (Present Arrival - 23.35 hrs.) i.e. 2 hours and 15 minutes' delay in comparison to present arrival time.

Train No. 22149 Ernakulam Junction - Pune Junction Biweekly Express leaving Ernakulam Jn. on Sundays and Fridays will leave Ernakulam Jn. at 02.15 hrs. (present departure time 05.15 hrs.) ie. 3 hours' early departure.

Train No. 22655 Ernakulam Junction - Hazrat Nizamuddin Weekly Superfast leaving Ernakulam Jn. on Wednesdays will leave Ernakulam Jn. at 02.15 hrs. (present departure time 05.15 hrs.) ie. 3 hours' early departure.

Train No. 12217 Kochuveli - Chandigarh Biweekly Superfast leaving Kochuveli on Mondays and Saturdays will leave Kochuveli at 04.50 hrs. (Present Departure: 09.10 hrs.). ie. 4 hours and 20 minutes' early departure.

Train No. 12483 Kochuveli - Amritsar Weekly Superfast leaving Kochuveli on Wednesdays will leave Kochuveli at 04.50 hrs. (Present Departure: 09.10 hrs.). ie. 4 hours and 20 minutes' early departure.

Train No. 20923 Tirunelveli Junction - Gandhidham Junction Weekly Humsafar Superfast leaving Tirunelveli Jn. on Thursdays will leave Tirunelveli Jn. at 05.15 hrs. (Present Departure: 08.00 hrs.). ie. 2 hours and 45 minutes' early departure. (ANI)

