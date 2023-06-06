Jaipur, June 6: A video showing a woman crying for help even as a man forcefully conducts marriage rituals, purportedly in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, has gone viral.

Sharing the video on Twitter, AAP leader Naresh Balyan questioned why no action has been taken regarding the incident. Rajasthan Horror: Woman Abducted, Forcibly Married in Jaisalmer; DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Urges CM Ashok Gehlot to Intervene as Disturbing Video Surfaces Online.

Woman Forcibly Married in Jaisalmer

इस दरिंदगी को देख कर किसी का भी रूप कांप जाए। राजस्थान में दरिंदे लड़की को उठा कर ले गए और जबरदस्ती विरान जंगल में शादी की। लड़की चीखती चिल्लाती रही। @RahulGandhi अमेरिका से घूम–फिर मौज मस्ती कर आयेंगे तो अगले साल अशोक गहलोत जी को जरूर इस घटना पर करवाई करने बोलेंगे। pic.twitter.com/G7YokCWkli — Naresh Balyan (@AAPNareshBalyan) June 6, 2023

BJP MP Rajyavardhan Rathore, also sharing the video, tweeted: "In Jaisalmer, a girl is kidnapped and forced to marry in a barren desert. No police came, no arrest was made? Rajasthan is ashamed of such incidents under the protection of power! When will all this be stopped? How long will our sisters and daughters live under the shadow of fear?"

