Kota (Raj), Jun 17 (PTI) A large number of Army aspirants on Friday held a protest here demanding that the Union government complete their recruitment process by conducting a written exam, claiming that most of them have already cleared the physical test.

They had cleared a physical test last year for Army recruitment, the process for which had begun in 2019, and were preparing for the written exam but all of them were left disheartened when the government "cancelled" it, said Rahuveer Singh, president of the Veer Force, an organisation representing Army aspirants.

Also Read | Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai Named PCI Chief, First Woman to Head the Media Watchdog.

"If the demand is not met within next seven days, we will intensify the agitation," Singh said.

The group, however, hailed the Centre's Agnipath scheme for recruitment to the armed forces.

Also Read | Delhi Reports Nearly 1,800 New COVID-19 Cases, One Death in Past 24 Hours; Positivity Rate 8.18%.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)