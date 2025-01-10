New Delhi, January 10: The Supreme Court on Friday expressed disinclination to interfere with the Allahabad High Court's order to consolidate or club all suits relating to the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah dispute and hear them together. A bench of Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice PV Sanjay Kumar said that clubbing all suits/ applications related to the case and hearing them together will benefit both sides in the case since it will avoid multiple proceedings.

The bench, however, did not pass any order and adjourned the matter for April's first week. "Why should we interfere in the issue of consolidation? What difference does it make if it is consolidated? It is to your benefit and their benefit also that multiple proceedings are avoided. We will adjourn this. I do not know why everything needs to be contested. Re-list in the first week of April 2025," said CJI Khanna to counsel appearing for the Committee of Management Trust Shahi Idgah. Krishna Janmashtami 2024: Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura Illuminated on Eve of Gokulashtami (Watch Video).

The top court has seized several petitions relating to the Krishna Janmbhoomi-Shahi Eidgah mosque dispute. The controversy is related to the Shahi Eidgah mosque at Mathura, which is alleged to have been built after demolishing the temple at the birthplace of Lord Krishna. The civil suit was filed on behalf of a Hindu deity Bhagwan Shri Krishna Virajman and certain Hindu devotees claiming the mosque was built over Krishna Janmabhoomi land and sought its removal from its current site.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)