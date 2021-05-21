Bengaluru, May 21 (PTI) The JD(S) MLA in Kerala, K Krishnankutty, will be the cabinet minister in the Kerala government, JD(S) leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said on Friday.

"Shri K Krishnankutty, an MLA of Kerala JDS, will represent @JanataDal_S in the Kerala state govt.cabinet," Kumaraswamy tweeted.

He said the LDF government has always worked for the welfare of the people of the state and JD(S) firmly believes that Krishnankutty would give his best to this cause.

JD(S) sources said two party MLAs won the April 6 assembly polls in Kerala, one of whom was Krishnankutty from Chittur and the other, Mathew T Thomas from Thiruvalla assembly segment.

