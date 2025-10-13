Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 13 (ANI): On October 7, 2025, the nation marked 24 years since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for the first time. To commemorate this journey of development and dedication, Vikas Saptah is being celebrated every year from October 7 to 15. As part of this celebration, 14 October will be observed as Krushi Vikas Divas (Celebrating and Advancing Agricultural Growth).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently encouraged farmers to adopt natural farming as a sustainable, profitable, and environmentally responsible practice. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat has made remarkable progress in this direction, a release from the CMO said.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Woman Gang-Raped on Pretext of Offering Her Drop on 2-Wheeler in Chikkaballapur; Two Arrested.

Through the 'Our Dang, Natural Dang' campaign, the forest-rich Dang district was declared a fully Chemical-free Farming district in 2021. Since then, this initiative has brought remarkable changes to the lives of tribal farmers. Among them, the story of Mangiben Khas from Dhawalidod village in Ahwa taluka stands out as a true example of how natural farming can transform lives.

Mangiben's journey began when field coordinators under Mission Mangalam (NRLM) introduced her to the benefits of joining a Self-Help Group (SHG). Living in Dang, a district rich in forests, wild grains, bamboo, and non-timber forest produce, she realised the immense untapped potential around her. Among these, one crop stood out: Nagli (Anna) or finger millet, a highly nutritious grain that traditionally grows only in Dang. Recognising both its health benefits and market potential, Mangiben decided to focus on Nagli cultivation and processing. She, along with her group, began creating value-added products from Nagli.

Also Read | Vasant Kunj Molestation Case: 'Chaitanyanand Saraswati Is Not a Sanyasi', Says Delhi Police in Patiala House Court.

Before joining the SHG, Mangiben worked as a seasonal farm labourer and under MNREGA. Her turning point came when she received free training in millet processing through the Rural Self-Employment Training Institute (RSETI). The training taught her to process and prepare products like nagli flour, laddus, cookies, and health mixes, giving her both skills and confidence to start a small enterprise. When the Government of Gujarat declared Dang a "Chemical-free Farming district," Mangiben decided to cultivate Nagli using fully organic methods. She avoided chemical fertilisers, relying instead on compost and natural soil enhancers. This approach not only preserved the soil but also enhanced the nutritional value and market appeal of her products.

In her very first month, Mangiben sold products worth Rs 15,000. Encouraged by the response, she involved 10 more women from her SHG in the activity. Today, her unit manufactures and sells Nagli products worth up to Rs 60,000 per month, earning a monthly income of Rs 20,000. Beyond her own income, she has become a job creator, providing regular employment to other women in her SHG. With government support, she participates in various exhibitions and fairs, expanding her market, and benefits from branding and promotion activities under the Natural Farming Mission.

Mangiben's journey, from seasonal farm labourer to an entrepreneur and job provider, embodies the spirit of the "Lakhpati Didi" initiative. Her story not only redefines livelihood opportunities for tribal women in Dang but also inspires a sustainable development model rooted in local resources and community participation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)