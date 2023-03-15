Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 15 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party has demanded an investigation against BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa and the president of the Karnataka Soap and Detergent Limited (KSDL) for allegedly giving the 37 acres of land belonging to KSDL in Bengaluru's Yeshwantpur to a private party.

"BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa was missing for about five days after the Lokayukta raid. Later, in the absence of the High Court respondents, he got bail. The Lokayukta officials have approached the Supreme Court questioning this move. We welcome this move by Lokayukta," state communication in-charge Brijesh Kalappa said on Wednesday while addressing the press conference here.

He further claimed that his party has received information that several leaders have huge amounts of money.

"So the Lokayukta officials should raid the houses and offices of every representative. This will reveal the truth about who has what," he added.

He further alleged that the government wants to sell 37 acres of land belonging to KSDL to a private company because the firm is "outsourcing" everything these days.

"Karnataka Soap and Detergent Limited (KSDL) is outsourcing everything these days. Even the manufacturing of soaps, sanitizers etc. are being outsourced. Therefore, the government wants to sell the 37 acres of land belonging to KSDL in Yashwanthpur to private parties," Brijesh Kalappa said.

He also hit out at the Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi over former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's arrest in the alleged excise policy case.

"Central investigating agencies have raided Manish Sisodia's house and office, and a team of around a thousand officials are investigating the case. He has been in custody even though no large amount of cash was found there. On the contrary, although a huge amount of cash was found, Madal Virupakshappa is out without the fear of arrest," said Brijesh Kalappa.

However, the Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear the plea of the Karnataka Lokayukta against the grant of anticipatory bail by the high court to BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa, the main accused in the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents (KSDL) contract scam.

The BJP MLA's son Prashanth Madal, who is the chief accounts officer of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board, was arrested by the Lokayutka police on March 2 while allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 40 lakh on behalf of his father at the KSDL office.

Virupakashappa resigned as chairperson of KSDL following his son's arrest. (ANI)

