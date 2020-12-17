Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 17 (ANI): Seventeen BJP MLAs have been appointed as president/chairman of various boards and corporations.

The legislators have also been given cabinet rank.

N. Bhrungeesh, the media advisor to the Chief Minister has also been given the status of the cabinet minister.

These are old appointments that have been renewed once again. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)