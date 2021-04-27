Bengaluru, Apr 27 (PTI) Karnataka's COVID-19 tally surpassed the 14 lakh mark while the active cases in the state crossed the three lakh figure with 31,830 fresh infections being reported on Tuesday, the Health department said.

As many as 180 deaths took the toll to 14,807, it said.

According to the health bulletin, Karnataka's cumulative COVID cases now stood at 14,00,775, while there are 3,01,899 active cases including 2,063 in ICUs.

So far 10,84,050 people were discharged cumulatively including 10,793 in the state on Tuesday.

Of the three lakh active cases in the state, 2,06,223 are in Bengaluru Urban district alone.

The city contributed more than 50 per cent of day's cases and mortalities with 17,550 fresh infections and 97 deaths on Tuesday.

The city has so far reported 6,87,751 infections and 6,002 deaths.

Mysuru emerged as the second major COVID hotspot with 2,042 infections and nine deaths.

The department said 1,196 infections were reported in Tumakuru, 907 in Ballari, 772 in Kalaburagi, 737 in Mandya, 736 in Raichur, 599 in Bengaluru Rural, 548 in Kolar, 544 in Chikkaballapura, 531 in Vijayapura and 503 in Hassan.

Cases were also reported in Yadgir, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga, Koppal, Gadag, Davangere, Dharwad, Bidar, Bagalkote, Belagavi, Chamarajanagar, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga and Dakshina Kannada.

Other than Bengaluru and Mysuru, 18 fatalities have been reported in Ballari, seven in Kalaburagi, six in Ramanagara, five each in Bidar, Dharwad and Hassan, four in Vijayapura, three each in Tumakuru, Haveri, Dakshina Kannada and Bengaluru Rural, two each in Chamarajanagar, Kolar, and Shivamogga.

There were 1,70,117 tests done on Tuesday including 1,51,631 using the RT-PCR and other methods taking the total tests done so far to 2.51 crore, the department added.

Over 90 lakh people have been inoculated so far, it said.PTI GMS SS

