Bengaluru, Mar 17 (PTI) The Karnataka State Board of Auqaf clarified on Wednesday that its previous circular regarding ban on loudspeakers in mosques and mausoleums from 10 pm to 6 am was not about restricting the morning azan or call for prayer.

On March 9, the board had issued a circular to all the mosques and 'dargahs' in the state not to use loudspeakers between 10 pm and 6 am, saying the ambient noise level around many mosques and mausoleums have "deleterious effects on human health and the psychological well-being of the people".

Stating that the contents of its previous circular was misrepresented, Auqaf Board CEO Y M Mohammed Yousuff issued a fresh circular on Wednesday.

"The prohibition of usage of loudspeaker was misrepresented as prohibition for morning azan, which is not correct," the CEO said.

"Nothing will prevent morning azan using loudspeakers by complying the standards prescribed above in the rules."

The March 9 order drew a sharp reaction from the leaders of Muslim community and triggered debates. PTI

