Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], May 24 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to stage a major protest titled 'Kalaburagi Chalo' here, demanding the removal of Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge from the state Cabinet over the recent incident in Chittapur.

The protest comes in the wake of the May 21 incident, where Congress workers allegedly laid siege to a guest house in Chittapur, Kalaburagi district, where the Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanswamy, was staying.

Reacting to the incident, Narayanswamy compared his treatment during previous protests with the current political atmosphere. He said, "Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was once the Leader of Opposition. Back then, during our government, when a small protest happened in Kodagu, he was arrested, but we still gave him full security and treated him with respect. But now, Congress leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge are making disrespectful remarks. He even called RSS and BJP supporters 'dogs' and claimed none of them took part in the freedom struggle."

Echoing similar concerns, BJP leader Rajkumar Patil accused Minister Priyank Kharge of misusing his official position to target political rivals. Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Patil alleged that Kharge orchestrated attacks on BJP leaders, including Narayanswamy, during what he described as a peaceful protest in Chittapur.

"BJP leaders, including Narayanswamy, were deliberately harassed during a peaceful Satyagraha in Chittapur. Congress-backed individuals attacked his car and even tried to assault him," Patil alleged.

Calling for urgent action, Patil said, "The Chief Minister has to take strict action. All those police officers involved must be suspended, especially those who mishandled the 'Darna Dutt Satyagraha'. Those responsible for the attack should be arrested under the Gunda Act."

He also criticised the Congress-led state government for failing to act on multiple complaints against Priyank Kharge.

"Only those who are with Congress receive protection. Whether under Congress rule or the Constitution, nothing seems to function properly in Kalaburagi. The entire area is witnessing illegal activity," Patil said.

Claiming that both ministers and citizens are fearful, he added, "Some ministers are scared to come here. People are afraid that Priyank Kharge has kept some people under his control. Those people come and disrupt protests like the Dharna Satyagraha."

"Until Priyank resigns or is removed from the Cabinet, Siddaramaiah ji will not act. We will continue our protest," Patil asserted.

"Unless Siddaramaiah acts and removes Priyank, we will not back down," he reiterated. (ANI)

