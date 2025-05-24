New Delhi, May 24: Comedian Daniel Fernandes has drawn severe criticism for his latest stand-up special The Kashmir Terror Attack, where he made controversial and insensitive remarks about the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. During his routine, Fernandes mocked the national sentiment and questioned India’s emotional response to conflict, stating, “India has so much hate right now. We can export it to countries like Norway and Finland. Too much happiness over there, right?”

He went on to describe the Indian Army’s response as a “military offence” and ridiculed the loss of lives by saying, “Who doesn’t have one or two family members they wouldn’t mind shooting to death?” His sarcastic tone continued as he mocked the trend of turning tragedy into aesthetics: “If I was lucky, somebody would create a Ghibli image of my dead relative so I can have a memento—because who doesn’t like one during a tragedy, right?” Comedian Harshita Jain Goes Viral for Her Unfunny Jokes: PJs So Bad You Can’t Help but Laugh As Netizens Call Her ‘Safest Person To Get Arrested for Joke’ (Watch Videos).

Daniel Fernandes Calls Operation Sindoor a ‘Military Offence’

Fernandes further stirred outrage by questioning the current definition of patriotism. “For the last 11 years, I thought you were a true Indian if you hated other Indians. I didn’t know there was a software update,” he quipped. ‘Any Comedian Gets Into Trouble, I Get a Message’: Tanmay Bhat Reacts to Kunal Kamra Controversy, Reveals He’s Getting Calls About His Well-Being (Watch Video).

He also drew flak for a misogynistic joke that trivialized war by commenting on the attractiveness of Pakistani women: “If Pakistan was full of uglies, I’d be like, yeah, I’ll press the button.”

Netizens have condemned the comedian for crossing the line between satire and insensitivity, calling his remarks disrespectful and in poor taste.

