New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday called on Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and urged him to expedite environment clearances for the Kalasa-Banduri irrigation project, highlighting ongoing challenges in inter-state water infrastructure development.

In a representation made to the Union Minister, Shivakumar, who is also in charge of the Irrigation Ministry, argued that the project remains critical for the state's water needs.

The Kalasa-Banduri Project is a water diversion project that aims to supply drinking water to the arid districts of Karnataka.

The Deputy CM informed that the National Board for Wildlife previously rejected Karnataka's proposal, citing legal disputes among Karnataka, Goa, and Maharashtra over the Mahadayi Water Dispute Tribunal's award, which is pending before the Supreme Court.

Karnataka has significantly reduced its forest land requirements for the project, trimming the Kalasa project's footprint from 258 hectares to 26.92 hectares, and the Banduri project from 243 hectares to 28.44 hectares.

The state government contends that the proposed land is part of a tiger corridor and could potentially provide water resources for wildlife in the area, he noted.

Shivakumar also met Union Food Minister Pralhad Joshi to discuss the urgency of securing clearances for multiple water projects, including the Mekedatu Irrigation Project, and resolving ongoing water distribution disputes.

