Vijayapura (Karnataka) [India], June 21 (ANI): As many as nine people tested positive for COVID-19, including two dacoits, in Karnataka's Vijayapura on Saturday, taking the total count to 247.

The samples of two policemen and 32 others who had primary contacts with the dacoits have been sent for testing.

The two PSI and 14 others were quarantined by the authorities, and District Collector YS Patil has made it clear that the police station was not sealed. (ANI)

