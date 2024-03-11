Kamareddy (Telangana) [India], March 11 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and MLA KT Rama Rao hit out at Telangana Chief Minister A Revath Reddy over his promises before assuming office while calling him an 'honest cheater'.

"Congress government came to power, and the BJP MLA won in Kamareddy by telling lies, false promises, and false propaganda. Revanth Reddy had openly said that people wish to be cheated, and cheating is inevitable. Though he is a cheater, he is an honest cheater. He said he would cheat, and he did the same," KTR said while addressing a party meeting at Kamareddy constituency on Sunday.

"He said many things, like he would waive off loans on Dec 9. It is already March 9 but the loans have not been waived off. He also promised 1 Tula gold for women getting married but did not fulfil it. The 100 days will be completed on March 17. He promised farmers a Rs 500 bonus per quintal. The harvest is here. I demand Revanth Reddy give it before the election code is declared," he added.

The BRS leader also dared the Chief Minister to fulfil the promises.

"Recently, in a meeting in Mahabubnagar, he said that he goes around with a pair of scissors in his pocket. Whoever goes around with a pair of scissors in their pocket, pickpocketers do. Will a CM do that? When you are a CM, talk like a CM. I challenge Revanth Reddy to fulfil his promises if he has the guts," he said.

He criticised CM Reddy for his statement on family politics while questioning the roots of Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, among others.

"Recently, Revanth said that he did not come into politics by invoking his father's name. What about Rahul Gandhi, Sridhar Babu, Damodar Raja Narasimha, Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy, and Bhatti Vikramarka, who came into politics because of their families? My father's name is K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR). I entered politics during the movement and won as MLA five times. I did not take wrongful paths or change parties like you. My father is the leader of the Telangana movement. KCR is Telangana Bapu," KTR remarked.

"I challenged Revanth to resign from his respective seats in Sircilla and Kodangal and contest in Malkajgiri, but he has not responded till now. Revanth should stop his petty talks and start behaving like a CM," he added.

KTR further accused the Congress-led state government of the water scarcity in the state.

Referring to the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, KTR said, "Kaleswaram is not a single barrage. It has 3 barrages, 15 reservoirs, 21 pump houses, 19 substations, 270 tunnels, and more. Kaleswaram lifts 2 TMC ft (thousand million cubic feet) of water every day. Medigadda is a barrage with a length of 1.6 km. It has 85 pillars, out of which 2-3 pillars face an issue."

"Did the Chief Minister not get time to repair 3 pillars in 3 months? If it is repaired and the water is pumped, isn't there a chance of stopping the farmlands from drying? This is not a scarcity brought by the season but by Congress," the BRS leader added. (ANI)

