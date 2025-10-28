Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 28 (ANI): Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Tuesday morning visited the residence of party MLA and senior leader Harish Rao to offer condolences following the demise of Tanneeru Satyanarayana Rao.

KTR reached Rao's residence in Hyderabad and paid his respects to the mortal remains of Satyanarayana, observing a moment of silence and interacting with family members to offer solace.

Also Read | Amazon Layoffs: E-Commerce Giant Plans 30,000 Corporate Job Cuts Amid CEO Andy Jassy's Cost-Cutting Strategy; Check Which Divisions Are Likely To Be Affected.

In view of the mourning, he also announced the cancellation of all party events, including the Jubilee Hills election campaign activities.

Meanwhile, BRS president KCR expressed condolences over the death of T Satyanarayana, who was the husband of his sister Akka Lakshmibai. Recalling the bond KCR shared with his brother-in-law, the BRS chief expressed sorrow over his demise. He prayed for the peaceful repose of the departed soul of Satyanarayana.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, October 28, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"Immediately upon receiving the information, KCR called Harish Rao and consoled him, offering comfort to the family members. He conveyed his deepest sympathies," BRS posted on X.

The party handle informed that KCR will visit Rao's residence to pay his respects to the mortal remains of the late Sathyanarayana, and console his sister and family members.

Telangana Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar also expressed condolences on the passing away of Satyanarayana. He prayed for the peace of the departed soul and extended his deep sympathies to Rao and his family.

Satyanarayana, father of former Telangana Minister T Harish Rao, passed away this morning due to health-related issues.

The body of Satyanarayana was laid to rest at Rao's residence at Krinss Villas in Hyderabad, where family, friends, and party workers paid their respects. The funeral will be held this afternoon at Vaikunta Mahaprasthanam Crematorium in Film Nagar, Jubilee Hills.

"We regret to inform you that Harish Rao's father, Thanniru Satyanarayana, has passed away. On behalf of the BRS party, we express our deepest condolences. The mortal remains of Thanniru Satyanarayana will be kept at his residence, Krins Villas, in Hyderabad, for the public to pay their respects. The funeral will be held today afternoon at Film Nagar Mahaprasthana," BRS posted on X. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)