Bengaluru, Jun 23 (PTI) Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Congress government in Karnataka over the alleged irregularities in the Housing department.

He alleged that MLAs are running from pillar to post, visiting engineers' offices and ministers for grants and government schemes.

"If even ruling party members are facing such problems, what would be the plight of opposition MLAs? Never before has the state seen such a sorry state of governance," he said.

In a statement from the Minister's office, Kumaraswamy alleged that while Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his ministers are busy enjoying commission money, MLAs cannot even face the people in their constituencies.

"Is there any greater shame than this? This is not a claim made by the opposition; these are statements made by senior Congress MLAs themselves. Leaders like B R Patil, Raju Kage, and Belur Gopalakrishna have said this. They are the ones giving certificates to this government," he added.

Bharamgouda Alagouda Kage, the ruling Congress MLA from Kagwad, on Monday "threatened to resign" from the Karnataka Assembly, alleging an "administrative collapse" in the state.

Speaking to reporters in Belagavi, Kage expressed frustration over delays in development work in his constituency.

Supporting fellow Congress MLA B R Patil from Aland, Kage echoed concerns about "corruption and stagnation in public works."

Kumaraswamy alleged that for the past three days, the Housing Department has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. "The government is trying to throw dust in the eyes of the public. This government no longer fears or respects the people," he claimed.

"Let's talk about B R Patil, not just any MLA, but a senior and experienced legislator. While he was unaware, 950 houses were sanctioned in his constituency by the Housing Department. When he questioned the Minister's close aide over a phone call, the aide's response went viral in an audio clip. MLAs are being told, 'File a complaint if there's a real issue; we'll take action.' Who gave that aide the power to decide what action is to be taken? Has the Minister given him collection rights?" Kumaraswamy questioned.

B R Patil had earlier alleged corruption in a government housing scheme, claiming that money was being collected from beneficiaries. However, Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan categorically denied Patil's allegations.

Lashing out at Siddaramaiah, Kumaraswamy asked, "Is there even a Chief Minister in Karnataka? Is this really a government?"

"The Deputy CM (D K Shivakumar) runs away saying, 'I'll check and get back to you.' Promises made in the legislative party meeting are not being fulfilled. It's not just opposition voices. Your party MLAs are saying this," he added.

Alleging that there are multiple layers of scams within the Housing Department, he asked, "Will the Chief Minister demand the Housing Minister's resignation? Does this CM have the courage, integrity, or moral authority to do so?"

Addressing media in Raichur, Siddaramaiah said he would speak to Kage.

He, however, clarified that there are no special grants or Chief Minister's grants. "People refer to all the grants we give as 'special grants.' But that's not the case. We provide special grants only where they are required," Siddaramaiah said.

Regarding B R Patil, the CM said he has asked him to meet on June 25.

