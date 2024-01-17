New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) launched a new range of 'Sanatan Khadi Vastra' with 20 per cent discount on Wednesday.

As per a release, Manoj Kumar, Chairman, KVIC launched 'Sanatan Vastra' made from Khadi clothes at the flagship Khadi Bhawan in Connaught Place, Delhi.

Also Read | Telangana Fire: Blaze Erupts at Barrel Manufacturing Company Complex in Rangareddy; No Casualties Reported.

The design of Sanatan Clothing has been prepared at the Khadi Center of Excellence (COEK) located at NIFT.

Addressing the media at the inauguration programme, KVIC Chairman Manoj Kumar said that the manufacturing of Khadi does not involve any kind of mechanical or chemical process, hence Sanatan textiles prepared as per Indian tradition are unique in themselves.

Also Read | Tata Mumbai Marathon 2024: Running Event Route To Remain Same for Elites; More Than 59,000 To Participate on January 21.

He further informed that on this occasion, Khadi Bhawan, New Delhi is going to offer special discount of up to 20 per cent on Sanatan Vastra and 10 per cent to 60 per cent on Khadi and village industry products from January 17 to 25 2024.

Addressing the event, Kumar said that with the changing times, the nation has seen a new and transformed form of Khadi under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He further said that PM Modi has defined Khadi as 'Khadi for Nation, Khadi for Fashion and Khadi for Transformation'.

KVIC Chairman said that Khadi, which was made the most effective weapon of struggle against British rule by respected Bapu during the Swadeshi movement in the Indian freedom struggle, now the Prime Minister has taken the responsibility of restoring Khadi to its old glory. He said that in the last nine years, the business of Khadi and village industry products has crossed the figure of Rs 1.34 lakh crore. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)