New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) The Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS), a student outfit, said it will hold a rally on Monday to protest against what it called the "hooliganism" of the administration of Delhi University's School of Open Learning (SOL).

In a statement, the KYS said that its protest march will start from SOL North Campus Building to Gate No. 4 of the office of Vice-Chancellor of University of Delhi.

The student group claimed that a delegation of students was beaten up by the SOL administration when they held a demonstration regarding the issues affecting students, including non-commencement of offline classes, late distribution of study materials and the mode of exams.

"However, instead of addressing the issues, the SOL administration beat up a delegation of students who went into SOL premises to submit a memorandum. The students were confined, abused and beaten up at the behest of SOL officiating principal," it alleged.

"KYS would be organising a protest rally...tomorrow at 11 am," it added.

The KYS pointed out that despite DU reopening from February 17, SOL has not started offline classes.

"Moreover, the situation is compounded for the students as SOL is distributing incomplete study materials to only 1st-year students till March, while the exams are to begin in March itself," the KYS said.

It also raised the issue of the mode of the upcoming examination.

"The students are anxious as to the mode of examination for the fourth and sixth semesters, as SOL is to conduct physical mode examinations in May. This is highly problematic as these batches of students would be taking examinations in the physical mode for the first time without any grounding in this mode," the student body noted.

The SOL officiating principal had filed a police complaint against KYS while the student outfit also gave a complaint to the police.

