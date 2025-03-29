Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 29 (PTI) The row over Mohanlal-starrer, 'L2: Empuraan' continued to trigger political reactions in Kerala on Saturday with the Congress accusing the BJP of showing intolerance towards the movie citing intense criticism being raised against it on right-wing social media handles.

However, mainstream leaders of the state BJP chose not to make any adverse remarks openly against the Prithviraj-directed film, even when the party and Sangh Parivar activists continued to criticise it.

Also Read | 'International Conspiracy To Defame India': Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Nirupam Claims Kunal Kamra Received Financial Support From Anti-India Groups.

The film, the second part of the 'Lucifer' movie, a trilogy planned by the Prithviraj-Mohanlal team, has become a topic of hot debate over its critique of right-wing politics and the covert mention of the Gujarat riots.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal alleged that the BJP's criticism of the movie was part of the intolerance of Sangh Parivar.

Also Read | Mumbai Gym Brawl: Man Seriously Injured in Dispute Over Exercise Equipment for Triceps in Goregaon, Trio Booked.

Pointing out the recently released movies like 'The Accidental Prime Minister' and 'Emergency', he said such films were critical of the Congress Party, but the BJP welcomed all of them.

Venugopal said he does not want to comment on the content of the movie but made it clear that movies always discuss current politics.

"That will be favourable for a section and against some others. These are all part of freedom of expression. The BJP should introspect whether it is right to show intolerance only when they are criticised," he told reporters in front of the Secretariat here.

Venugopal further said the present uproar against the Prithviraj-directed movie should be seen in the context of the recent Supreme Court verdict quashing an FIR lodged by the Gujarat Police against Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi for allegedly posting an edited video of a provocative song.

The Congress leader recalled the apex court's observation that even if a large number of persons dislike the views expressed by another, the right of the person to express the views must be respected and protected.

"I am neither a promoter nor an opponent of the movie. But, I don't agree with the stance of praising those who speak in their favour and criticising those who do not," the Lok Sabha MP added.

Senior CPI (M) leader and state General Education Minister V Sivankutty came out against the reported move to re-sensor the film.

In a statement, he claimed that the Gujarat riot and Godhra incident were part of the Indian history and generations would see and know about it whatever scissors have been used to cut it.

"Freedom of expression is the cornerstone of democracy. Any action to prevent it should be opposed," he said.

When his reaction was sought to the intense criticism being faced by the film from party activists, senior BJP leader and Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs George Kurian said he is yet to watch the movie but would surely see it.

He said senior party leader M T Ramesh had already made it clear that a cinema should be seen as a cinema and BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar has endorsed that stand.

"I will surely watch the movie. What is wrong in watching a movie?" he asked.

Opting not to give a direct reply, the minister further said that the film would pave way for felicitating a house-to-house discussion about the BJP in the state which would help the Saffron party to rise as a "superstar" in the upcoming Assembly election.

Kurian also drew a parallel between the rise of superstar Mohanlal and the growth of the BJP in the state.

Mohanlal began his movie career as a villain in the movie 'Manjil Virinja Pookkal' decades ago, he said.

"He began from negative...he became a superstar later. Like that, the BJP will also rise as a superstar in the next Assembly elections," he added.

Actor-turned Union Minister Suresh Gopi was also reluctant to give any direct reply over the 'L2: Empuraan' controversy.

When the media repeatedly asked about the movie, a visibly annoyed Gopi said "speak good things".

Meanwhile, a section of right-wing outfits demanded the revoking of Lieutenant Colonel rank of Mohanlal in the wake controversial contents in the movie.

On Thursday, the opening day of the movie itself, the Sangh Parivar came out with vehement criticism against the film on social media, while the Congress and a section of the Left platforms celebrated the film for portraying the right-wing politics as "villainous".

'L2: Empuraan', which had its worldwide release on Thursday, had 4,500 shows in 746 screens in Kerala alone on the opening day, sources said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)