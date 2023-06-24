Patna, Jun 23 (PTI) Countries participated in the two-day Labour 20 Summit, which concluded in Patna on Friday, resolved to develop a multilateral mechanism among G20 member states and other associated nations on the portability of social security benefits.

Talking to reporters, Hiranmay Pandya, President, L-20, said, “The summit proposed extensive deliberations on a multilateral agreement among important migrant-receiving and migrant-sending countries, guaranteeing totalisation as well as exportability thereby providing benefits to migrant workers”.

The task force report on ‘Changing World of Work: New Employment Opportunities and Challenges in G20 Countries' proposed a roadmap to address the issues.

"It recommended that regulations should be in place to protect workers. It was also discussed during the summit that trade unions must prioritise the issues faced by workers engaged in new forms of work”, he said.

During the summit, it was observed that the concept of the 'Purple Economy' explores the potential impact on job creation, emphasising the significance of both direct and indirect care work, he said.

'Purple Economy' represents a new vision of economics that recognises the importance of care work, empowerment and autonomy of women to the functioning of the economies, well-being of societies and life sustainability.

“To ensure the well-being of workers, the state needs to encourage actions that support care activities and establish clear regulations for worker protection within the care economy. Additionally, skill development programmes should be prioritised to enable individuals to harness emerging opportunities in this sector”, Pandya said.

The widespread use of artificial intelligence (AI) was extensively discussed, highlighting its positive impacts such as increased labour productivity, income growth, and improved living standards, he said.

"However, it is crucial to address the negative consequences that arise from the asymmetrical effects of AI, which can lead to socio-economic and power inequalities," he said.

During the conclave, it was noted that women are always the worst affected by any crisis emerging. This was apparent during the COVID pandemic crisis.

"Women find it most difficult to adjust to the changing world of work. It was discussed in detail the task force report on women and the future of work”.

Union Minister for Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav, in his video message to delegates, said, “The Labour 20 plays a significant role in the G20 due to its importance in representing workers' interests and advocating labour-related issues on a global scale”.

The union minister also said he would like to express his deep appreciation for the outstanding accomplishments of the L20 engagement team regarding the adoption of two crucial joint statements: one on the universalisation of social security and the portability of social security funds, and another on empowering women in the future of work and upskilling the women workforce in tech-intensive environments.

The summit was attended by trade union leaders as well as experts on labour from 28 countries.

