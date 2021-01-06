New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): A 10-member delegation from Ladakh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday and expressed their views about the need for protecting Ladakh's language, culture and its land.

A release said the central government has decided to form a committee under Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy for protecting the language, culture, land of Ladakh and for ensuring adequate participation of people in the development of the region.

The delegation also spoke about the geographic location and strategic importance of Ladkah and the demographic changes and the need for generating more employment opportunities.

The committee will also have members from the delegation which met the Home Minister, elected representatives from Ladakh, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council, central government and the Ladakh administration.

The Home Minister told the delegation that the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to the development of Ladakh and protecting its land and culture.

He said the government has shown its commitment by fulfilling the long-pending demand of people of Ladakh for granting it the status of union territory. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)