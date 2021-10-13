Leh, Oct 13 (PTI) The Ladakh government has unanimously approved the theme of "Enterprising Ladakh" for the tableau in next year's Republic Day parade in Delhi, officials said on Wednesday.

Ladakh Advisor Umang Narula, who chaired a meeting of the Union Territory-level committee to discuss the concept, theme and design of Ladakh's tableau for the parade, gave the approval for the theme, they said.

He discussed the initiatives to be included in the tableau, selection process, preparation of sketch and design and models, dimensions, facilities to be provided by the Ministry of Defence, they said.

Keeping in view the areas suggested by the Ministry, the committee unanimously approved the theme for the Republic Day parade in the national capital. The committee selected the concept within the broad theme of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mohatsav', the officials added.

Narula emphasised that the theme should represent all areas of Ladakh and project its potential in a big way.

He further directed that emphasis be given on facets of Ladakh that have not been highlighted so far.

The officials concerned were directed to come up with innovative and creative ideas to give shape to this theme.

The Ladakh Advisor also said the tableau should be attractive and showcase the achievements of the new UT.

