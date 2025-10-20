Leh (Ladakh) [India], October 20 (ANI): Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta celebrated Diwali with Army jawans of Fire and Fury Corps at Rinchen Auditorium, Leh on Monday.

He saluted their bravery in "guarding borders under extreme conditions", paid homage to Kargil and Siachen heroes, and reiterated the Union Government's and the Union Territory's commitment to their welfare, a release said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday continued his tradition of celebrating the festival of Diwali with soldiers, as he visted the INS Vikrant off the coast of Goa and Karwar this year.

PM Modi interacted with the soldiers and said he was fortunate to celebrate the festival of lights with the Naval personnel.

"Today, on one side I have infinite horizons, infinite sky, and on the other side I have this giant, INS Vikrant, embodying infinite powers. The glow of the sun's rays on the ocean's waters is like the Diwali lamps lit by brave soldiers," he said in his address to the soldiers.

Diwali is a five-day festival that starts on Dhanteras. On Dhanteras, people purchase jewellery or utensils and worship the Gods. The second day is called Naraka Chaturdashi. It is also known as Chhoti Diwali, or Small Diwali.

The third day of Diwali is the main day of the celebrations. People worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on this day, offering prayers to bless them with wealth and prosperity.The fourth day of Diwali is devoted to Govardhan Puja.

The fifth day is called Bhai Dooj. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by performing the Tika ceremony, and brothers give gifts to their sisters. (ANI)

